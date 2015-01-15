FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Club Med board recommends Fosun offer to shareholders
January 15, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Club Med board recommends Fosun offer to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French travel group Club Med’s board has recommended that shareholders accept the latest takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun, it said in a statement on Thursday

Fosun, led by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, sweetened its bid on Dec. 19, trumping Italian Bonomi’s offer in France’s longest-running takeover battle.

Guo’s 24.60 euro a share offer was 0.60 euros higher than Bonomi’s last bid and was the eighth offer for Club Med since May 2013, when Guo first offered 17 euros. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)

