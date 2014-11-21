FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fosun confirms Club Med talks with Brazil's Tanure
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fosun confirms Club Med talks with Brazil's Tanure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fosun confirmed on Friday that Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure is in talks with the Chinese conglomerate over a possible joint fresh bid for holiday resort company Club Med.

Tanure earlier told the Financial Times newspaper that he was in talks with Fosun and that he was prepared to invest about $90 million through his Costa do Pero real estate investment company.

No decision has yet been taken on whether to make a sweetened offer in the ongoing takeover battle for the holiday group, Fosun added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

