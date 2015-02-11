FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fosun bid for Club Med declared successful
February 11, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Fosun bid for Club Med declared successful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun and its allies controlled 92.81 percent of French holiday group Club Mediterranee at the close of their offer, French markets regulator AMF said on Wednesday, declaring the bid successful.

Fosun’s Gaillon Invest II vehicle’s 24.60 euros ($28) a share offer, which closed on Feb. 9, became the only one on the table after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi dropped out from the longest-running bid battle in recent French corporate history.

Gaillon Invest chairman Jiannong Qian said the news ended a long period of uncertainty for the company.

“We can now get on the with the work we started almost five years ago to supports the development of Club Med in France and in fast-growing markets,” he said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8856 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens

