FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bonomi asks Club Med for updated info - letter
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bonomi asks Club Med for updated info - letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Global Resorts, one of the two bidders targeting holidays group Club Mediterranee, has asked its independent directors for updated financial information based on the company’s Sept. 4 third quarter results, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Global Resorts is the takeover vehicle of Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, whose offer for Club Med was trumped on Sept. 12 by Gaillon Invest II, a takeover vehicle led by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun and its controlling shareholder, the Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang.

In the letter, dated Sept. 26, Global Resorts also asked the independent board members whether Gaillon was provided with any additional or updated information that Global Resorts has not had access to.

Gaillon’s 22-euros-a-share 839 million euro ($1.06 billion) offer for the French vacations group has been recommended by the management and is backed by Club Med’s chairman Henri Giscard d‘Estaing.

Club Med was not immediately available for comment.

1 US dollar = 0.7887 euro Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.