Fosun given until Dec. 1 for Club Med counterbid
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fosun given until Dec. 1 for Club Med counterbid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The French AMF market regulator said on Thursday that it had decided to extend the closing date for takeover bids for holiday group Club Mediterranee to Dec. 1 from Nov. 20.

The move gives China’s richest man, Guo Guangchang, and his conglomerate Fosun extra time to respond to Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, who on Tuesday sweetened his offer for the all-inclusive resort operator with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co.

The AMF set a deadline of 1700 GMT on Dec. 1, it said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

