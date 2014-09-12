FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fosun, Ardian and partners make Club Med counterbid
September 12, 2014 / 8:58 AM / 3 years ago

Fosun, Ardian and partners make Club Med counterbid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Ardian, Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, China’s U-Tour and Portuguese insurer Fidelidade, said on Friday they would offer 22 euros per share for Club Mediterranee , reigniting a battle for control of the French resort operator.

The new offer, which values Club Med at 839 million euros(1.08 billion), tops a 21 euro-per-share takeover bid from Global Resorts, controlled by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, which had valued Club Med at 790 million.

Bonomi’s bid closes on Sept. 19.

The rival bidders expect their new offer to open by mid-October and to close before the end of November. (1 US dollar = 0.7739 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

