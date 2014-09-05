FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Club Med Q3 sales, summer bookings drop on weak Europe-Africa
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Club Med Q3 sales, summer bookings drop on weak Europe-Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French holiday group Club Med said summer bookings are down 5.4 percent year-on-year, hit by a “sharp decline in Europe-Africa” and resort closures, and that its 2014 outlook is below the business plan prepared by the company last October.

The company said operating income from its holiday villages for the summer would be below that for the same period in 2013.

Over the last eight weeks, bookings are down 10.7 percent, impacted by a 14.9 percent drop in Europe-Africa, Club Med said, adding that overall bookings were encouraging for the coming winter season.

Club Med said third-quarter group revenue fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates to 302 million euros ($391 million).

On Aug 14 French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said they would withdraw their offer for resort operator Club Mediterranee CMIP.PA, apparently leaving the way clear for a bid by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi. (1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
