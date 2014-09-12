FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Club Med shares suspended as stake sold; possible counterbid looms
September 12, 2014 / 7:19 AM / 3 years ago

Club Med shares suspended as stake sold; possible counterbid looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A stake of at least 9 percent of Club Mediterranee has been sold at 22 euros per share, traders said on Friday after a source told Reuters a potential last-minute counterbid to the planned takeover by Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi was being prepared.

The news came as Euronext said that shares in Club Med were suspended at the regulator’s request.

Club Med shares closed at 21.27 euros on Thursday.

Global Resorts, controlled by Bonomi, is offering 21 euros a share - a price that values Club Med at 790 million euros under an offer that opened on Aug. 18 and is due to close on Sept.19.

Club Med had been the object of a takeover offer from the Ardian-Fosun alliance’s Gaillon Invest investment vehicle, but the alliance withdrew their bid last month, apparently leaving the way clear for a higher bid by Bonomi..

On Friday a source close to the matter said Fosun appeared to be taking the lead on a potential counterbid. The stake sold was similar in size to the stake held by Ardian, one trader said.

But under stock market rules, the Fosun-Ardian alliance or any other bidder can potentially come up with a new offer until five working days before the close of Bonomi’s offer on Sept. 19. That means an offer must come by the end of Friday.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

