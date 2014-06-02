FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Club Med receives expression of interest from Investindustrial

Reuters Staff

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Club Mediterranee on Monday said it had received an expression of interest from Investindustrial Development regarding a possible offer for the French holiday resort operator and had given it access to its data.

“The board of directors explained that the decision (to give access to the data) was not equivalent to an opinion concerning any potential bid that might be submitted by Investindustrial,” Club Med said in a statement.

Club Mediterranee is already the target of an offer from French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

Investindustrial is a holding company of the Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus

