FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Club Med top shareholder says has no plans to control group
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Club Med top shareholder says has no plans to control group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Club Mediterranee’s new top shareholder, Strategic Holdings, plans to continue to buy shares in the French holiday group but does not want to control the company or force a change in its strategy, according to a regulatory filing.

The fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is considering asking for representation on the board of Club Med, however, Strategic Holdings said in a letter sent to the AMF watchdog published on Tuesday.

Strategic Holdings, which on Monday raised its stake in Club Med above 10 percent, has agreed a three-year credit facility enabling it to buy additional shares worth 60 million euros ($82 million), according to the filing. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.