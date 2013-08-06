Club Med buyout extended after shareholder complaints

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - France’s stockmarket regulator said it extended a takeover bid for French resort group Club Med by China’s Fosun International and AXA Private Equity after shareholder complaints.

Minority shareholders’ association ADAM and Charity Investment Asset Management (CIAM) say that, at 17.50 euros per share, the takeover price is too low, though Club Med’s management has recommended acceptance.

At 1338 GMT, Club Med shares were trading down 0.06 percent at 17.40 euros.

Both ADAM and CIAM filed complaints against the takeover with the AMF regulator, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The AMF said the 557 million-euro ($737.5 million) offer, which was due to run until Aug. 30, would be extended until further notice pending a Paris Court of Appeal hearing into the shareholder complaints on Aug. 19.

Fosun and AXA PE are looking to accelerate a shift at Club Med towards fast-growing emerging markets.

They have already tried to win over shareholders by upping an initial bid of 17 euros per share, which won them just over 34 percent of Club Med’s share capital.

For the takeover to be successful they will need 50 percent.