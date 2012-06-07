Club Med says dividend payment possible in 2012

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Holiday firm Club Mediterranee SA said that if it continues to make progress on results for the year it will be able to pay a dividend in 2012.

Earlier Monday, Club Med reported higher first half profits, helped by demand for its up-market resorts and a good skiiing season.

However, the travel company also said European bookings fell in the past four weeks and warned profits at its resorts would miss expectations this year as the region’s debt crisis meant fewer consumers planned summer holidays. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)