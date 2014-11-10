Club Med rises on report of possible Bonomi counterbid

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Club Med jumped 7 percent on Monday after French media reported that Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi was considering a possible counteroffer for the French holiday group backed by U.S. private equity partner KKR & Co.

The stock was trading at 23.75 euros by 0813 GMT, above the latest offer of 22 euros-a-share from China’s Fosun International, which is due to close on Nov. 20 and values the resort operator at 839 million euros ($1.05 billion.

Weekly economic newsletter La Lettre de L‘Expansion reported on Sunday that Bonomi, whose previous bid of 21 euros-a-share was trumped by Fosun, was considering a fresh counteroffer that would extend the battle for control of Club Med.

A spokesman for Bonomi declined to comment on the report. Following the last Fosun bid, he had written to directors of Club Med asking for updated financial information, and his Global Resorts business said it was considering its options.

Under market rules, Bonomi has until Thursday to make a counteroffer.

Club Med’s board unanimously recommended that its shareholders accept the latest Fosun offer last month and called for a swift conclusion to the takeover saga that started in May 2013, saying it was complicating the running of the business.

Both Fosun and Bonomi aim to take advantage of a business that is down on its luck, hit by the weak economy in its core European market and by a stalled attempt to shift upscale. Both bidders hope to develop the brand - a pioneer of the all-inclusive holiday - in China. (1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro) (Writing by James Regan; editing by Mark John)