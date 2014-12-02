FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Bonomi counterbid would be harmful to Club Med, says its CEO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

New Bonomi counterbid would be harmful to Club Med, says its CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A new counter-bid from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi would be harmful to Club Mediterranee as it would require “massive cost cuts” in the holiday group to make the investment profitable, Club Med’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Chinese investment group Fosun sweetened its offer for Club Med at the last minute on Monday, out-bidding Bonomi once again in France’s longest-running takeover battle.

Fosun’s 23.50 euros per share offer is 0.50 euro higher than Bonomi’s and values the all-inclusive holiday pioneer at 897 million euros ($1.12 billion). Bonomi now has until 1700 GMT on Dec. 17 to make a potential counter-offer.

The takeover saga began in May 2013 and the uncertainty is not helping Club Med’s business, already battling a weak European economy, Club Med CEO Henri Giscard d‘Estaing told radio station BFM Business.

He defended Fosun’s bid, which the board unanimously recommended last month. He argued it was a long-term project focused on developing the brand in China, and dismissed Bonomi’s project as short term and financial.

Asked if a new counterbid from Bonomi, who is working with private equity firm KKR, would be dangerous for the company, d‘Estaing said: “Yes. Given the price that has been reached, without having the capacity to create synergies and thinking short term like investors like KKR, it’s obvious it would be dangerous for the company.”

“Because the only way in the short run to make the investment profitable would be to have massive cost cuts and massive asset sales,” he said.

$1 = 0.8029 euros Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.