Club Med bidder Gaillon to study Bonomi offer
#Financials
June 30, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Club Med bidder Gaillon to study Bonomi offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Gaillon Invest, the investment vehicle of French private equity group Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun, said on Monday it will study a rival bid for Club Mediterranee by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.

Once Gaillon Invest has seen the filings relating to the offer by Bonomi’s Investindustrial fund, “we will study the project and its terms”, Gaillon Invest said in an e-mailed statement.

Bonomi, Club Med’s top shareholder, outbid Gaillon Invest with an offer for the French holiday company on Monday that values it at 790 million euros ($1.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

