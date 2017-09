PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun , controlled by the billionaire Guo Guangchang, is set to make a higher offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee on Monday, outbidding Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source familiar with the process said.

Bonomi’s latest offer in the long-running bid battle stands at 23 euros per share and values the French vacation group at 874 million euros ($1.09 billion).