FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ardian-Fosun to withdraw Club Med offer
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ardian-Fosun to withdraw Club Med offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said on Thursday they would withdraw their offer for resort operator Club Mediterranee after the French regulator gave the go-ahead for a rival bid.

Gaillon Invest, the investment vehicle of the Ardian-Fosun alliance, said in a statement it would ask the AMF stock market regulator to withdraw the offer.

The AMF said on Wednesday that Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi’s offer for Club Med was in line with market rules. Global Resorts, a company controlled by Bonomi, is offering 21 euros a share for Club Med - a price that values the target at 790 million euros (1.06 billion US dollar), above Gaillon’s year-old offer of 557 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.