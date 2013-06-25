FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Club Med's top investors raise offer to 17.50 euros a share
June 25, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Club Med's top investors raise offer to 17.50 euros a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Club Mediterranee’s top two investors, which plan to take over the French holiday firm, said on Tuesday they had raised their offer to 17.50 euros per share for the stock they do not already own.

The shareholders - Chinese investor Fosun International and AXA Private Equity - said Club Med’s board considered the improved offer in the interest of the company and that other shareholders represented on the board had decided to tender their shares. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Mark Potter)

