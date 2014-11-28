FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weak Europe, Africa hit Club Med earnings
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 28, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Weak Europe, Africa hit Club Med earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French holiday operator Club Mediterranee said on Friday the full year 2013/14 operating profit of its resorts fell 4.8 percent while it posted a net loss of 9 million euros, hit by weaker demand in Europe and Africa and resort closures.

Club Med, at the center of long-running takeover saga pitting Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi against Chinese conglomerate Fosun , said it would pursue its strategy of catering to upmarket clients and of expansion in emerging markets such as China to offset weakness in Europe.

This was after the all-inclusive holiday pioneer said winter boookings in the last eight weeks to Nov. 22 fell 18.8 percent in Europe-Africa and were down 5.9 percent in Asia but rose 4.8 percent in America.

Club Med said that barring a further deterioration in the economic climate it expected its net income to be positive in fiscal year 2014/15 as it would notably incur less charges tied to the resorts it had closed. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.