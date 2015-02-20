FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Club Med Q1 sales boosted by growth in Americas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Club Med Q1 sales boosted by growth in Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Club Mediterranee, the holiday group now controlled by Chinese conglomerate Fosun , said on Friday growth in the Americas helped keep revenues stable as volumes were hit by a late Chinese New Year and weakness in Europe and Africa.

The group reported first quarter revenue of 350 million euros ($398 million), up 1.7 percent over the same period of last year or down 0.1 percent after smoothing out exchange rate variations.

Fosun and its allies controlled 92.81 percent of Club Mediterranee at the close of their offer, French markets regulator AMF said on Feb 11, declaring the bid successful.

Fosun’s Gaillon Invest II vehicle’s 24.60 euros-a-share offer, which closed on Feb. 9, became the only one on the table after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi dropped out from the longest-running bid battle in recent French corporate history.

The offer was re-opened on Feb. 20 and will close on March 5 under the same terms.

$1 = 0.8801 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Leigh Thomas; editing by Blaise Robinson

