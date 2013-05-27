FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA PE, Fosun, Club Med management offer to buy Club Med
May 27, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

AXA PE, Fosun, Club Med management offer to buy Club Med

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - AXA Private Equity and Chinese investor Fosun International Ltd plan to offer to buy holiday group Club Mediterranee along with the company’s management, the companies said on Monday.

The offer would be at 17 euros a share, or a premium of 28 percent over the volume-weighted average price over one month, the companies said in a statement. Club Mediterranee has a market value of 441 million euros ($570 million).

($1 = 0.7734 euros)

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Matt Driskill

