Buyout group DBAG launches sale of Clyde-Bergemann - sources

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German buyout group DBAG is launching the sale of industrials group Clyde-Bergemann in a potential deal worth up to $400 million, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

DBAG has hired investment bank Baird to sell the group which makes components for coal-fired power plants and has annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of roughly $45 million, they added.

The group, which in its fiscal year 2013/14 through February of last year posted $545 million in sales, may fetch mort than 8 times its core earnings in a potential deal, they said.

The asset will likely be presented to peers like Triton’s Arvos group - formerly known as Alstom Heat Exchangers - as well as to Asian peers like China’s Shanghai Electric and Japan’s Marubeni, the sources said, adding other buyout groups will also be targeted.

In 2010, DBAG had tried to sell the group but scrapped the transaction after being unable to attract a buyer willing to pay its asking price.

DBAG holds 63 percent of Clyde-Bergemann, while Redwood Capital and Clyde Bergemann’s management hold the rest.

DBAG declined to comment, while Baird was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)