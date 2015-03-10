FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buyout group DBAG launches sale of Clyde-Bergemann - sources
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Buyout group DBAG launches sale of Clyde-Bergemann - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German buyout group DBAG is launching the sale of industrials group Clyde-Bergemann in a potential deal worth up to $400 million, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

DBAG has hired investment bank Baird to sell the group which makes components for coal-fired power plants and has annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of roughly $45 million, they added.

The group, which in its fiscal year 2013/14 through February of last year posted $545 million in sales, may fetch mort than 8 times its core earnings in a potential deal, they said.

The asset will likely be presented to peers like Triton’s Arvos group - formerly known as Alstom Heat Exchangers - as well as to Asian peers like China’s Shanghai Electric and Japan’s Marubeni, the sources said, adding other buyout groups will also be targeted.

In 2010, DBAG had tried to sell the group but scrapped the transaction after being unable to attract a buyer willing to pay its asking price.

DBAG holds 63 percent of Clyde-Bergemann, while Redwood Capital and Clyde Bergemann’s management hold the rest.

DBAG declined to comment, while Baird was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.