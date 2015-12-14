FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clydesdale Bank to list in London, Australia in February
December 14, 2015

Clydesdale Bank to list in London, Australia in February

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L said it planned to go ahead with its listing on the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange as part of its demerger from National Australia Bank Ltd.

The listing, expected in February, follows the bank’s restructuring, which started in 2012.

After its listing, Clydesdale is expected to join the ranks of “challenger” banks in London, which are taking on established companies such as Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

