NAB says Clydesdale's IPO to value UK arm at up to $2.95 bln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) said the initial public offering of its Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L unit in London had been set in the range of 175-235 pence per share.

NAB, which plans to demerge Clydesdale in February, said the range would value the British company at between 1.54 billion pounds and 2.07 billion pounds ($2.20 billion-$2.95 billion).

NAB is expected to demerge 75 percent of Clydesdale to its shareholders, and sell the remaining quarter in the IPO.

Clydesdale said last week that trading in the three months to December was in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.7006 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)