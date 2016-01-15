FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clydesdale Bank says trading steady ahead of February float
January 15, 2016

Clydesdale Bank says trading steady ahead of February float

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Clydesdale Bank IPO-CLBP.L said on Friday that trading in the three months to December was in line with expectations, with asset quality remaining strong as it readies to float in London and Australia next month.

The bank, which is being demerged from National Australia Bank, reported 6.6 percent growth in its loan book on an annualised basis.

“Asset quality remains strong with continuing low impairment charges in the quarter,” the bank said in a first-quarter trading update.

Net interest margin over the three months was stable and in line with guidance of 2.2 percent on an annualised basis, the company said.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

