7 months ago
Clydesdale Bank to close a third of its branches, cut 400 jobs - union
January 18, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 7 months ago

Clydesdale Bank to close a third of its branches, cut 400 jobs - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Clydesdale Bank Plc is planning to close about a third of its bank branches and fire more than 400 employees to reduce costs, the Unite union said on Wednesday.

The Glasgow-based lender is planning to shut 79 branches, the largest closure program in its history, the union said.

"Unite is clear that the closure of a third of the bank's branches will not only be concerning for staff but the local communities which will see their bank branch close," Unite said in a statement.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Lawrence White

