BRIEF-UK competition watchdog updates on retail banking investigation

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority:

* Announced independent members of group for its investigation into supply of personal current accounts (PCAs) and of banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

* Group has published a timetable for various stages of investigation and is required to publish its final report by 5 may 2016

* Group is now carrying out a new, comprehensive and independent investigation to see if there are any features of this market which prevent, restrict or distort competition and, if so, what action might be taken to remedy them

* Issued statement outlining possible concerns about competition in retail banking but does not mean that group has yet established that there are competition problems Source text: (bit.ly/1B7wNIx)