France's CMA CGM says eventually will consider listing
December 7, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

France's CMA CGM says eventually will consider listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France’s CMA CGM will eventually consider listing of the combined entity after the acquisition of Neptune Orient Lines and the venue could be Singapore, vice-chairman Rodolphe Saade said.

“Why not Singapore,” Saade told reporters at a news conference, about a future listing.

He said there is always appetite for more deals in the region, but our stomach will be full with NOL.

CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest container shipping firm, made on Monday a S$3.4 billion ($2.43 billion) offer to buy NOL to expand its presence on trans-Pacific routes. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

