Container shipper CMA CGM to resume service to Iran

PARIS/LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The world’s third-largest container shipping group, France’s CMA CGM, said on Monday it would resume operations to Iran following the deal between Tehran and world powers over the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear programme.

“Following the recent positive developments involving Iran and the P5+1 Group - comprising the U.S., China, France, the UK, Germany and Russia - and with the conclusion of the joint comprehensive plan of action, CMA CGM Group has decided to resume service to Iran starting (at the) beginning August 2015,” it said in an email. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Pravin Char)