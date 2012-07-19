FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China slowdown, overcapacity hit CMB Q2 earnings
July 19, 2012 / 4:07 PM / in 5 years

China slowdown, overcapacity hit CMB Q2 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - The slowdown of the Chinese economy and overcapacity hit freight rates and dampened earnings of Belgian dry bulk shipper CMB in the second quarter.

The company said on Thursday the markets for smaller Handymax and Handysize vessels were broadly stable, but rates for Capesize ships, too large to navigate either the Panama or Suez canals, were weak.

“Notwithstanding increased scrapping and the introduction of ‘slow steaming’ the dry bulk markets - the Capesize market in particular - have not really recovered during the second quarter,” CMB said in a statement.

“The massive influx of new tonnage as well as the slowdown in growth of the Chinese economy and of the world economy in general continue to have a strong impact on the Capesize market,” it continued.

CMB said its core profit slipped to $41.2 million in the second quarter from $45.2 million in the first. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

