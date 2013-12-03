Loan removals from CMBS deals signal risk for bondholders -Fitch

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The removal of loans from two recently completed U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities deals signals risk for bondholders as a rush to lock in historically low interest rates might be causing a slippage in underwriting standards, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

In the $550 billion CMBS market, Wall Street firms pool the loans they make to commercial property owners and sell them as securities to investors.

“The rapid increase in originations raises the question of whether origination teams are vulnerable to losing track of important pieces of information because they are understaffed,” the rating agency said in a statement.

CMBS activity has jumped this year after it had been in a slump in the aftermath of the global credit crunch five years ago. Wall Street banks will probably issue $87.5 billion in CMBS this year, up 81 percent from $48.4 billion in 2012, Fitch said.

This surge in issuance might result in less-thorough vetting of the loans going into pools as collateral, which in turn could end up hurting the bondholders if these loans become delinquent or go into default, according to the rating agency.

Fitch on Tuesday said underwriters had pulled sizeable loans in two CMBS deals sold in November.

In the $1 billion GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-GCJ16 offering, a $47.5 million loan secured by Midwestern shopping malls was removed due to concerns about the terms of a discounted payoff of a prior financing. The loan was the fifth largest of the pool, Fitch said.

In the $873 million Morgan Stanley-Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust Series 2013-C13 deal, the ninth-biggest mortgage in a mixed-use property pool in Chicago was removed two days after its launch.

“Loans are often removed from the pool prior to pricing and the arrangers may have been extra diligent following market concerns over the GCJ16 deal,” Fitch said.

If such loan removals were to occur more frequently, CMBS underwriters will probably have to offer higher protection to attractive investors, Fitch said.