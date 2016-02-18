FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ regulator reverses decision to rule against CMC in franc case
February 18, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

NZ regulator reverses decision to rule against CMC in franc case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand dispute resolution body FSCL has reversed an initial decision and ruled against UK-based online trading platform CMC Markets, judging it unreasonably adjusted the trades of one client in the Swiss franc surge in January last year.

The ruling dated Feb. 12 shows FSCL overturned an initial judgment in favour of CMC’s New Zealand arm from October last year and awarded just over $5,000 to the client based there.

The amount awarded may be small, but it is another blow to the efforts of a number of retail brokers to put behind them the fallout from the franc’s surge, one of the biggest currency moves in modern times.

A spokesman for CMC, which has just listed on the London stock exchange, declined to comment on the decision, saying the firm did not discuss individual client matters publicly.

An initial opinion from Britain’s Financial Ombudsman (FOS) in October ruled against CMC and clients say the company has since offered to refund their losses. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by David Evans)

