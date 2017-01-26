Spreadbetting firm CMC sees sector challenges from regulatory clampdown

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.

Britain's financial watchdog in December joined other European regulators to protect individuals in the fast-growing 3.5 billion pound ($4.4 billion) industry, where it said most retail investors lose money.

Shares in CMC were down 6.7 percent at 105.01 pence at 0808 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, making it the bottom performer on the FTSE Midcap Index.

CMC, which listed on the London stock market in February, said net operating income for the three months ended Dec. 31 was unchanged from a year earlier, with active clients numbers rising 13 percent from a year earlier.

The rise in client numbers, however, was offset by a 13 percent fall in revenue per client, the company said, adding it was not possible to tell whether the recent improvement in client activity would be sustained in the final quarter.

"The regulatory changes that will be implemented later in the year will undoubtedly present the Group with some short-to medium-term challenges as clients and the industry adjust," CMC's Chief Executive Peter Cruddas said.

However, that CMC's competitive position will be strengthened in the longer term, when compared to competitors whose business model is more focused towards inexperienced clients, he added.

CMC was set up nearly three decades ago by Cruddas, who is also one of the City of London's most prominent supporters of Britain's exit from the European Union. The company's rivals include Plus500 Denmark's Saxo Bank and FXCM Inc .

Operating in an industry which is regulated by European Union rules which have no caps on leverage, CMC on Thursday joined rival IG Group in offering clients "Limited Risk" accounts, which mean they can lose no more than their deposit. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)