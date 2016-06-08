FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CMC Markets profit rises as volatile markets boost volumes
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

CMC Markets profit rises as volatile markets boost volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a jump in full-year pretax profit as its clients traded more during heightened market volatility.

The company, which listed on the London stock market in February with a valuation of 691 million pounds ($1.01 billion), said pretax profit rose 23 percent to 53.4 million pounds in the year ended March 31.

Chief Executive Peter Cruddas set up the company as a foreign exchange broker with a 10,000 pound investment in 1989. Rival companies include IG Group Plc, Denmark’s Saxo Bank and FXCM Inc. ($1 = 0.6870 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.