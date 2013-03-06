FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group will 'certainly' consider M&A if target emerges -CFO
March 6, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

CME Group will 'certainly' consider M&A if target emerges -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc would be open to making a large acquisition if doing so would generate better returns, the exchange operator’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We have all the right pieces in place we feel ... We don’t feel compelled to go out and do any particular M&A deal,” James Parisi said. But, he added: “If a great opportunity were to arise where we can create shareholder value through some type of M&A opportunity, we will certainty take a look at it.”

The comments may keep alive speculation that CME is looking more seriously at potential acquisitions, after years when executives signaled they were uninterested in such deals.

