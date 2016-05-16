FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CME to launch aluminum alloy futures contract next month
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-CME to launch aluminum alloy futures contract next month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The CME Group will launch a U.S. aluminum alloy futures contract next month, it said on Monday, boosting its rivalry in base metals trading with the London Metal Exchange (LME).

The CME has been steadily chipping away at the dominance of the LME, the oldest and largest market for industrial metals, after launching a slew of new contracts, including five others in the aluminum sector.

The CME, the world’s largest futures market operator, said in a statement it would list a 20-tonne contract in U.S. aluminum A380 alloy on its Global electronic trading platform, with trading to begin on June 6.

The contracts will be cash-settled against Platts assessment of the price.

“We’ve seen growing demand for a North American aluminum alloy risk management tool from customers who prefer to hedge using flexible exchange-listed futures contracts,” Michael Camacho, JPMorgan Chase & Co. head of global commodities, was quoted as saying in the CME’s statement.

The LME’s aluminum alloy contract - also based on a lot of 20 tonnes - is physically settled, designed to appeal to customers such as producers and consumers who trade in actual metal.

Financial investors often prefer cash-settled commodity contracts, which are less complicated.

In December, the CME launched a Japanese aluminum premium contract and also recently introduced zinc and lead futures contracts. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
