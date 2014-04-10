FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME delays aluminum contract launch to May 6
#Financials
April 10, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

CME delays aluminum contract launch to May 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc has delayed the launch of its physically-backed U.S. aluminum contract by one day, the exchange said in a notice to members on Thursday.

The Chicago-based exchange will now list the contract, aimed at challenging the London Metal Exchange’s stronghold in the 50-million-tonne market, on Tuesday, May 6, instead of its original Monday, May 5, launch date, it said.

It did not provide any reason for the postponement. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by G Crosse)

