CME sees steady growth for planned aluminum swaps

April 11 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc expects steady growth in its planned aluminum swap futures contract based on the Midwest physical premium after requests from the 11-million-tonne-per-year North American market, director of metals James Oliver told Reuters.

The contracts, which are designed for hedging in the physical market and will be launched at the end of this month, are aimed at capturing a large and active over-the-counter market for producers, consumers and traders.

The exchange believes there is sufficient concern about counterparty risk to warrant the launch of a cleared contract.

Oliver would not comment on the expected volumes from the new contract, but said the exchanged started looking at the product after receiving requests from the market.

This was before the collapse of MF Global, which had a large number of customers doing OTC aluminum swaps business, at the end of October, Oliver said.

Traders agreed that the market could be lucrative for the CME, given the large number of major North American aluminum consumers and traders that already use OTC contracts based on an average monthly Midwest premium to hedge their purchases through their broker.

But some have questioned whether fear about counterparty risk is high enough to warrant paying margins and commission fees to clear their physical premium contracts.

The risk is to the physical premium paid for delivery on top of the benchmark price, rather than the underlying base price set by the London Metal Exchange.

“I don’t see counterparty risk as a big risk in this market. Also there are commissions and margin to be paid for the CME product,” a trader said.

The exchange will disclose the fee structure next week, a spokesman said.

“We’ve built the contract based on requests from the marketplace,” said Oliver. “We feels it’s a good time to list and the contract will help Midwest aluminum companies manage their price risk.”

“There is huge price volatility specific to that area,” he said.

Regional premiums have been the center of much controversy over the last four years.

North American aluminum consumers paid record premiums last year and are now forking out around 9 cents per lb, close to all-time highs of 9.5 cents.

Some traders said they would only consider selling at 10 cents.

Fabricators are able to pass on the extra costs to their customers that use sheet or extrusion to make anything from cars to window frames.

But the high premium is being held artificially high by so-called financing deals and is not justified by demand, which is steady, but not stellar, consumers and traders say.

Premiums have been rocketing because of incentives paid by warehousing companies to lure metal into their storage facilities, market participants agree.

So high are these cash payments - around $150 per tonne, which equates to around 7 cents per lb - that aluminum consumers need to stump up a similarly high amount to secure the metal and prevent it heading into warehouses.

This practice is not new. The strong forward price curve and low financing costs, features of the market for the past four years, have made it profitable for traders to store their metal for long periods of time rather than selling it to fabricators.

The CME’s cash-settled product differs from the LME’s swaps, which are physically delivered and based on the monthly average primary aluminum price.

Oliver declined to comment on whether the exchange is looking at other base metal swap contracts.

This is not the CME’s first foray into aluminum. The New York Mercantile Exchange had a primary aluminum futures contract for ten years until it was delisted in 2009. CME inherited the contract as part of its 2008 takeover.

The product struggled to win support given the popularity of the LME’s own product, which grew to be considered the benchmark for global pricing.