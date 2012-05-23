FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME annual meeting disrupted by activist shareholders
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

CME annual meeting disrupted by activist shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - CME Group’s annual shareholder meeting ground to a halt on Wednesday as activist shareholders shouted for the exchange operator to pay its “fair share” of taxes.

CME security guards forcibly removed shouting and clapping demonstrators from the meeting in its Chicago headquarters.

The demonstrators were protesting a move last year by the Illinois legislature to cut about $85 million from CME’s annual tax bill by 2014 after the exchange operator threatened to move out of state.

The demonstrators said the tax breaks would lead to cuts in Illinois social services, such as home health care. Illinois legislators are facing a May 31 deadline to craft a deal to plug the state’s chronic budget deficit.

