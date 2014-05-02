CORRECTED-CME has delay in matching some Treasuries futures

(Corrects to say was a trade delay, not a trading halt)

May 2 (Reuters) - The CME Group had a 10-second pause in some Treasuries futures contracts on Friday, immediately after the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for April was released.

Trading in 5-year Treasury futures paused for 10 seconds, Reuters data shows, disrupting one of the world’s biggest marketplaces where investors bet on and hedge against bond-market swings.

A CME spokesperson said a backup process was triggered that created a delay in matching Treasury and Fed Fund futures. The exchange is looking into the cause of the backup.

Reuters data shows trading stopped at 8:30:04 a.m., immediately after the data was released, and resumed at 8:30:15 a.m. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)