CME Group puts Kansas City grain exchange building up for sale
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

CME Group puts Kansas City grain exchange building up for sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc has put the building that houses its grain exchange in Kansas City, Missouri, up for sale, as its storied trading floor prepares for closure at the end of June.

No sales price was listed for the 166,000-square-foot building, which also includes an indoor parking garage, according to a statement from Holly Duran Real Estate Partners, one of the firms handling the sale.

“That’s the market norm; we leave the valuation up to the bidder,” said Rod Jones, a Colliers International senior vice president in Kansas City and co-broker on the sale.

CME, which took over most of the Kansas City Board of Trade building when it purchased the grain exchange for $126 million last year, will shut down face-to-face trading of Kansas City’s wheat contracts after June 28 and move trading to Chicago. Electronic traders will have access to the Kansas City trading floor through the end of September.

The sale reflects the shift to electronic trading that has swept commodities exchanges, making it less attractive for exchange operators to own real estate for traditional open-outcry pits.

CME, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, last year sold most of its historic Chicago Board of Trade building to a consortium of real estate companies for $151.5 million and leased back the space that it uses, including trading pits for grains and livestock.

CME is also considering selling the building that houses its energy trading floor in New York and leasing back space for open outcry trading there as well.

Kansas City’s main trading pit, for hard red winter wheat futures, can comfortably fit several dozen traders. In recent years it has been largely empty as many traders prefer to conduct business from computer screens set up on desks around the trading floor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
