CME Group sells historic CBOT buildings for $151.5 mln

CHICAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, said Monday it sold two buildings, including one that houses its grains trading floor, for about $151.5 million

The north and south towers of the Chicago Board of Trade building will be bought by a joint venture between GlenStar Properties LLC and USAA Real Estate Co, CME Group said in a statement.

CME will continue to own the smaller east building of the CBOT complex, and will lease back the trading floor and the office space it occupies in the other two buildings for a 15-year term.