FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group sells historic CBOT buildings for $151.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

CME Group sells historic CBOT buildings for $151.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, said Monday it sold two buildings, including one that houses its grains trading floor, for about $151.5 million

The north and south towers of the Chicago Board of Trade building will be bought by a joint venture between GlenStar Properties LLC and USAA Real Estate Co, CME Group said in a statement.

CME will continue to own the smaller east building of the CBOT complex, and will lease back the trading floor and the office space it occupies in the other two buildings for a 15-year term.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.