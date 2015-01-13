FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME to cut live cattle futures carcass delivery freight rate
January 13, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

CME to cut live cattle futures carcass delivery freight rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc will reduce the standard freight rate for the live cattle futures contract effective Feb. 2, the exchange said in a letter to its customers on Tuesday.

The new freight rate will be $4.10 per mile per contract, a decrease of 30 cents from the 2014 rate of $4.40 per mile per contract as determined by the exchange annually.

A standard freight rate is used in carcass graded deliveries of live cattle to compensate the seller when the buyer requests delivery at a packing plant that is further from the feedyard than the delivery point stockyards. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

