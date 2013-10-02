FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME temporarily suspends lean hog and feeder cattle indexes
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2013 / 4:38 PM / 4 years ago

CME temporarily suspends lean hog and feeder cattle indexes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Wednesday said it would temporarily suspend calculation and distribution of the exchange’s lean hog and feeder cattle indexes due to a lack of relevant market data during the partial U.S. government shutdown.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it relates to any potential changes to the settlement procedures for the October 2013 livestock futures and options contracts and provide updates accordingly,” the exchange said in a statement.

Both indexes are a barometer of cash prices compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and are used to set the cash settlement prices for lean hog and feeder cattle futures.

The CME lean hog index lags cash prices by two days. CME October hogs will expire from trading on Oct. 14, with its final settlement price on Oct. 16.

October feeder cattle is slated for expiration on Oct. 31. It has a seven-day index leading into the final settlement, which is calculated the day after October contract expires.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.