CME tightens leash, trims pay for new CEO

* New CEO gets $1 mln annual base pay, but no minimum bonus

* CEO gets two-year contract, shorter than predecessor’s

By Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc is giving its new chief executive a slimmer pay package and putting him on a tighter leash than his predecessor, contracts filed late on Tuesday show.

The giant futures exchange operator is also shifting more power to Executive Chairman Terry Duffy, who will earn a higher base salary than incoming CEO Phupinder Gill, CME’s current president.

Gill will report to Duffy, while current CEO Craig Donohue reports to the full board of directors, according to contract terms.

Known as a shrewd, behind-the-scenes operator who peppers his speech liberally with curse words and tart wit, Gill will earn a million-dollar yearly salary when he takes the CEO reins next year, up from his $800,000 president’s salary and equal to Donohue’s current base pay.

But Gill’s contract omits minimum and target levels for cash and stock bonuses, making it potentially much less lucrative than Donohue’s contract.

Last year, Donohue, a lawyer, received more than $3 million in stock and option awards, and $1.6 million in a cash bonus, in line with the targets outlined in his contract.

The reason for the difference in the CEO contract terms was not immediately clear, and a CME spokeswoman declined to comment

CME has been under pressure to cut costs as trading volumes have slumped following the collapse last fall of commodity brokerage MF Global, a major player on CME’s three futures exchanges.

CME, which reports its earnings on Thursday, will save money on executive salaries next year by adding the role of president to Duffy’s current duties rather than keeping it as standalone position, as it is currently.

Duffy will get a raise on his base pay, to $1.25 million from $1 million.

MORAL TURPITUDE

Under his new contract, Gill will be on a tighter leash than Donohue was. His term will be up after just two years, less than each of Donohue’s three consecutive three-year contracts.

And his contract gives the board a broader array of reasons for which it could fire him, including crimes of “moral turpitude,” a phrase that is included in Duffy’s contract but not in Donohue‘s.

Donohue’s contract says he may be terminated if he makes a “bad faith” refusal to perform his duties; Gill’s only refers to a refusal to do his duties.