CME Group's Nymex must face U.S. regulator's lawsuit over employee leaks

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc’s New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) must face a lawsuit brought by regulators seeking to hold it liable for the actions of two former employees accused of leaking trade details, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in New York said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission could seek to hold the exchange at least partially responsible for the alleged misconduct of William Byrnes and Christopher Curtin.

In the lawsuit, filed in 2013, the commission accused the two employees of passing confidential information about clients’ trades in energy markets to a commodities broker from 2009 to 2010 in exchange for meals, drinks and entertainment.

Byrnes and Curtin have denied the allegations.

CME Group, which purchased Nymex in 2008, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In previous statements, the exchange has said no customers or markets were harmed by the leaks. It also said it fired Byrnes upon learning of the leaks and reported both his and Curtin’s actions to the CFTC immediately after becoming aware of them.

According to the commission’s lawsuit, Nymex conducted a brief investigation into a complaint that Byrnes was leaking information but did not attempt to determine whether it had any merit; Byrnes was later promoted to a position in which he taught other employees about the exchange’s confidential information policies, the commission claimed.

Byrnes would be fired in December 2010 after another complaint, according to the lawsuit. Curtin had voluntarily resigned in April 2009, the commission said.

The broker who allegedly received the information, Rob Eibschutz, is also a defendant in the case and has not responded to the commission’s allegations.

A CFTC spokesman declined to comment.

The case is U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Byrnes et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cv-01174. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernard Orr)