LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures exchange operator, plans to launch a cocoa futures contract this year, sources said on Thursday.

The exchange held a meeting in London on Wednesday with representatives from the cocoa industry including traders, brokers and chocolate makers to discuss its plans, sources who attended the meeting said.

