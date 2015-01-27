FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2015 / 10:07 AM / in 3 years

CME Group launches six European natural gas contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The world’s largest futures market operator, CME Group Inc. has launched six European natural gas cleared futures contracts which will be listed on its CME Europe exchange from February 2.

The contracts are all financially settled and include a British NBP natural gas daily future, Dutch TTF gas daily future, German NCG and Gaspool gas daily futures, Italian PSV gas calendar month future and a calendar month future spread of Italian PSV and Dutch TTF gas, the firm said in a statement.

The group said natural gas is an important part of Europe’s energy supply chain and used across various industrial sectors.

CME Group already offers four physically delivered and eight financially settled natural gas contracts on CME Europe which began trading last week.

On Monday, European energy exchange EEX said it will launch exchange trading of Spanish, Swiss and Nordic power futures on Feb. 16. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

