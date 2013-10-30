FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcaster CME sees 2013 Czech ad revenue significantly below 2012
October 30, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Broadcaster CME sees 2013 Czech ad revenue significantly below 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Broadcaster CME expects TV advertising revenues in the Czech Republic for the whole of 2013 to be significantly below those of 2012, it said in a regulatory filing.

Advertising revenues in Slovakia may continue to decline during the fall season, it added.

The owner of television stations in central and eastern Europe also said it expected a significant improvement in TV ad revenues in the Czech Republic next year compared to 2013, but it did not expect to get back to 2012 levels.

