FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group CEO says exit not linked to MF Global
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 6 years

CME Group CEO says exit not linked to MF Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - CME Group’s departing CEO Craig Donohue said on Monday that his exit was not linked to the collapse of brokerage MF Global, which has rattled confidence in the futures industry and dealt a blow to the exchange operator’s trading volume.

“MF Global doesn’t factor in at all to my thinking,” Donohue said on a conference call explaining his plan to step down at the end of the year.

“I’ve been working my way toward this for quite some time.”

CME announced Donohue will leave his post when his current contract expires at the end of the year and be replaced by CME President Phupinder Gill.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.